Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic LT Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Malibu Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,320
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/464 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Torque219 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower219 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,320
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,320
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,320
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,320
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,320
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,320
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Front track60.0 in.
Length188.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Exterior Colors
  • Amber Bronze Metallic
  • White
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Golden Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Titanium, premium cloth
  • Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,320
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,320
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,320
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
