Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina LS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Lumina
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length200.9 in.
Curb weight3372 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Black
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
