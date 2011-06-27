  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Lumina
Overview
See Lumina Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
Measurements
Length200.9 in.
Curb weight3330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • White
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Black
See Lumina Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles