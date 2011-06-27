Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length198.3 in.
Curb weight3333 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Teal Blue Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
