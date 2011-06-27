  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Euro Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length198.3 in.
Curb weight3269 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Teal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
