Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe Consumer Reviews
The Underestimated Lumina Z34
I have had so much fun being the owner of this vehicle.
My Lumina
Since purchasing my Lumina I have had many mixed experiences. First of all, its a blast to drive and is put together quite well. But its like Murphy's Law, "if it can go wrong, it will"...I bought the car for $2000 cash and have put in almost $3000 in parts, and 99% of that is done by myself. If you're not mechanically inclined, it may not be a wise choice. I hope this could help, and happy motoring.
Z34 3.4 Engine Timing Belt Poor Design
I bought the Z34 Lumina 2 years ago and and was told that the timing belt had been replaced and would need to be done at 111000 miles. I have only driven 5000 miles since I bought it. Had not a single problem until just after it passed inspection 2 years after I purchase it, in one day it needed a water pump new serpetine belt, oil pan gasket, oil pump.and water pump. If I did not keep in garage and drive it so little these problems would have shown up in a month or two, most likely. I hear that the timing belt replacement every 60k is a must. The ABS brakes never worked and the ABS dash light came on right after 2 yr inspection. I understand that in NJ that is not cause to fail. Great otherwise
I LOVE this car!
My lumina has been so good to me over that past 8 months i've had it..i have had to put some money into it but i expected that because it was not on the road for 5 years.. when it wants to go its going to move! its good on gas and you dont see many '93 2 door luminas out there very much..i like that i have a unique car and a reliable one too. i love my Lumina
Best Deal I've Seen
Oh man, when i saw this car sitting out in this guy's driveway with a for sell sign i was thinking this is a relatively new car (about in the 1997 range), but it turns out to be a '93. i bought it thinking i would resell it, but when i started driving the car i was loving it more and more. this thing has a dual cam v6 that pumps out more horsepower than most 2002 sports cars! the brakes and transmission are great and the reliability of this car is flawless so far.
