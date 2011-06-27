  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina
  4. Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina
  5. Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Lumina
5(46%)4(47%)3(7%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
15 reviews
Write a review
See all Luminas for sale
List Price Estimate
$755 - $1,846
Used Lumina for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Underestimated Lumina Z34

Z34Lumina, 07/12/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had so much fun being the owner of this vehicle.

Report Abuse

My Lumina

MotorHead, 03/31/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Since purchasing my Lumina I have had many mixed experiences. First of all, its a blast to drive and is put together quite well. But its like Murphy's Law, "if it can go wrong, it will"...I bought the car for $2000 cash and have put in almost $3000 in parts, and 99% of that is done by myself. If you're not mechanically inclined, it may not be a wise choice. I hope this could help, and happy motoring.

Report Abuse

Z34 3.4 Engine Timing Belt Poor Design

93 Lumina Z34 Coupe, 01/09/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the Z34 Lumina 2 years ago and and was told that the timing belt had been replaced and would need to be done at 111000 miles. I have only driven 5000 miles since I bought it. Had not a single problem until just after it passed inspection 2 years after I purchase it, in one day it needed a water pump new serpetine belt, oil pan gasket, oil pump.and water pump. If I did not keep in garage and drive it so little these problems would have shown up in a month or two, most likely. I hear that the timing belt replacement every 60k is a must. The ABS brakes never worked and the ABS dash light came on right after 2 yr inspection. I understand that in NJ that is not cause to fail. Great otherwise

Report Abuse

I LOVE this car!

Lizzy19, 10/29/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My lumina has been so good to me over that past 8 months i've had it..i have had to put some money into it but i expected that because it was not on the road for 5 years.. when it wants to go its going to move! its good on gas and you dont see many '93 2 door luminas out there very much..i like that i have a unique car and a reliable one too. i love my Lumina

Report Abuse

Best Deal I've Seen

mastermechanic23432, 09/08/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Oh man, when i saw this car sitting out in this guy's driveway with a for sell sign i was thinking this is a relatively new car (about in the 1997 range), but it turns out to be a '93. i bought it thinking i would resell it, but when i started driving the car i was loving it more and more. this thing has a dual cam v6 that pumps out more horsepower than most 2002 sports cars! the brakes and transmission are great and the reliability of this car is flawless so far.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Luminas for sale

Related Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles