Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe Consumer Reviews

The Underestimated Lumina Z34 Z34Lumina , 07/12/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had so much fun being the owner of this vehicle.

My Lumina MotorHead , 03/31/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Since purchasing my Lumina I have had many mixed experiences. First of all, its a blast to drive and is put together quite well. But its like Murphy's Law, "if it can go wrong, it will"...I bought the car for $2000 cash and have put in almost $3000 in parts, and 99% of that is done by myself. If you're not mechanically inclined, it may not be a wise choice. I hope this could help, and happy motoring.

Z34 3.4 Engine Timing Belt Poor Design 93 Lumina Z34 Coupe , 01/09/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the Z34 Lumina 2 years ago and and was told that the timing belt had been replaced and would need to be done at 111000 miles. I have only driven 5000 miles since I bought it. Had not a single problem until just after it passed inspection 2 years after I purchase it, in one day it needed a water pump new serpetine belt, oil pan gasket, oil pump.and water pump. If I did not keep in garage and drive it so little these problems would have shown up in a month or two, most likely. I hear that the timing belt replacement every 60k is a must. The ABS brakes never worked and the ABS dash light came on right after 2 yr inspection. I understand that in NJ that is not cause to fail. Great otherwise

I LOVE this car! Lizzy19 , 10/29/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My lumina has been so good to me over that past 8 months i've had it..i have had to put some money into it but i expected that because it was not on the road for 5 years.. when it wants to go its going to move! its good on gas and you dont see many '93 2 door luminas out there very much..i like that i have a unique car and a reliable one too. i love my Lumina