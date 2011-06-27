  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina
  4. Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Z34 Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Lumina
Overview
See Lumina Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length199.3 in.
Curb weight3402 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • White
See Lumina Inventory

Related Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Z34 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles