Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length198.3 in.
Curb weight3220 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
