Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length198.3 in.
Curb weight3115 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Torch Red
  • Bright White
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
