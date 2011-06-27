Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Euro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length198.3 in.
Curb weight3328 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height53.6 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • White
