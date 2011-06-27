Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Euro Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length198.3 in.
Curb weight3224 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Medium Maui Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Teal Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Red Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Autumn Maple Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
