  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Lumina
Overview
See Lumina Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Length198.3 in.
Width71.7 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • White
  • Light Beige
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
See Lumina Inventory

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles