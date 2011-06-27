  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina
  4. Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina
  5. Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Lumina
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Luminas for sale
List Price Estimate
$755 - $1,846
Used Lumina for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I was surprised...I love my Lumina

amcelr2, 02/20/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I brought my Lumina 2 years ago...It was already 18 years old but it only had 90,000 miles on it. It was a 1 owner but it had been sitting for about 2 years. I wasn't crazy about it when I went and looked at it but once I drove it I was really impressed and I got a really good deal. I have had no problems at all besides brakes and I have put 55,000 miles on it. It is very well made and fun to drive. It holds the road and has all the power I need and then some. It is very reliable, I know I can hop right in it and take it anywhere I need to go and it looks really nice cleaned up. Even though it is now 20 years old, it is one of the best vehicles I have ever brought! Very well made...

Report Abuse

Good, reliable car

ads93, 01/11/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought the car used in '95 with 63K miles. Had a new 3.1L engine put in due to factory recall that same year. Only routine maintenance was needed. The life of the brakes may have been the only negative, however it wasn't too bad. Got me through college and the first 6 years after graduation.

Report Abuse

never a problem

allthatndoritoes, 01/08/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Of all the years I've drove this car I never had any major problems. I've had the fuel pump go but that was all. The car is roomy, comfortable and has an good trunk size.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Luminas for sale

Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles