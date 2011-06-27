Used 1990 Chevrolet Lumina Coupe Consumer Reviews

amcelr2 , 02/20/2010

I brought my Lumina 2 years ago...It was already 18 years old but it only had 90,000 miles on it. It was a 1 owner but it had been sitting for about 2 years. I wasn't crazy about it when I went and looked at it but once I drove it I was really impressed and I got a really good deal. I have had no problems at all besides brakes and I have put 55,000 miles on it. It is very well made and fun to drive. It holds the road and has all the power I need and then some. It is very reliable, I know I can hop right in it and take it anywhere I need to go and it looks really nice cleaned up. Even though it is now 20 years old, it is one of the best vehicles I have ever brought! Very well made...