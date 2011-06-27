  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina Minivan
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Base Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Lumina Minivan
Overview
See Lumina Minivan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
Measurements
Length191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight3686 lbs.
Gross weight5126 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height65.7 in.
Maximum payload1257.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Med Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Med Dark Teal Metallic
  • Tan
  • Red Maple Metallic
  • Med Beige
  • Tangier Orange
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Med Gray
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Ghost White
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Astral Silver Metallic
See Lumina Minivan Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles