  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina Minivan
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Lumina Minivan
Overview
See Lumina Minivan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity115 cu.ft.
Length191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3516 lbs.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Red Metallic
See Lumina Minivan Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles