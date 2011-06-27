  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Lumina Minivan
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Lumina Minivan
Overview
See Lumina Minivan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
Measurements
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3510 lbs.
Gross weight5126 lbs.
Ground clearance9.5 in.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
See Lumina Minivan Inventory

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles