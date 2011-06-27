  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room40.1 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity113 cu.ft.
Length194.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight3492 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Neon Blue/Silver Metallic
