  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Lumina Minivan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room62.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity65 cu.ft.
Length194.2 in.
Curb weight3524 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Height65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
