  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. 2020 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Chevrolet Impala LT Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Impala
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,620
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,620
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.0/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,620
Torque264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,620
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,620
Driver Confidence Packageyes
LT Convenience Packageyes
All-Weather Mat Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,620
100 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,620
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,620
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,620
Cargo Netyes
Trunk Organizeryes
First Aid Kityes
Black Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,620
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,620
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,620
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,620
Gloss Black Emblemsyes
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
18" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,620
Length201.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,620
Exterior Colors
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,620
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,620
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,620
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2020 Chevrolet Impala LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars