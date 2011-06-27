  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala LT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower196 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Navigation Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Midnight Edition Appearance Packageyes
Leather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
First Aid Kityes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Seat Back Organizeryes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Trunk Organizeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Body-Color Surround Grilleyes
18" Chrome Finish Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
18" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
Black Bowtieyes
Measurements
Length201.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, leatherette
  • Jet Black/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Jet Black/Dark Titanium, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
