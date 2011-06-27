  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Impala
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,540
See Impala Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,540
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,540
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,540
Torque264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,540
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,540
Interior Protection Packageyes
Midnight Edition Appearance Packageyes
Advanced Technology Packageyes
Enhanced Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,540
100 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,540
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,540
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,540
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Trunk Organizeryes
Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,540
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,540
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.8 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,540
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,540
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Power Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
20" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,540
Length201.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,540
Exterior Colors
  • Heather Gray Metallic
  • Green Envy Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Siren Red Tintcoat
  • Citron Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Dark Titanium, leather
  • Jet Black/Mojave, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,540
19 in. wheelsyes
P245/45R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,540
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,540
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Impala Inventory

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala LTZ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles