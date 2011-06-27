  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala LS CNG Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Impala
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,570
See Impala Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,570
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/natural gas)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,570
Base engine size3.6 l
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,570
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,570
100 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,570
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,570
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,570
Trunk Organizeryes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,570
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,570
premium clothyes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,570
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,570
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Body-Color Surround Grilleyes
18" Chrome Finish Aluminum Wheelsyes
18" Aluminum Wheelsyes
19" Design 3 Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,570
Length201.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.0 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,570
Exterior Colors
  • Heather Gray Metallic
  • Green Envy Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Citron Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Dark Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,570
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,570
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,570
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Impala Inventory

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala LS CNG info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles