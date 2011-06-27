  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala LT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Impala
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,285
See Impala Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,285
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,285
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,285
Torque264 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,285
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,285
Navigation Packageyes
Premium Audio and Sport Wheels Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Premium Seating Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,285
100 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,285
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,285
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,285
Trunk Organizeryes
Cargo Netyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,285
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,285
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room45.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,285
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,285
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Body-Color Surround Grilleyes
Power Sunroofyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,285
Length201.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Height58.9 in.
EPA interior volume123.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.7 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,285
Exterior Colors
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Autumn Bronze Metallic
  • Rainforest Green Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Silver Topaz Metallic
  • Black
  • Red Rock Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/ Dark Titanium, premium cloth
  • Jet Black/ Dark Titanium, leatherette
  • Jet Black/ Dark Titanium, suede
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, leatherette
  • Jet Black/Brownstone, suede
  • Jet Black, suede
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,285
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,285
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,285
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Impala Inventory

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles