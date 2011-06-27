  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Impala
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,035
See Impala Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,035
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,035
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,035
Torque235 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,035
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,035
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,035
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,035
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,035
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,035
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,035
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,035
Power Sunroofyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,035
Front track62.4 in.
Length200.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,035
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Victory Red
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,035
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
P235/50R18 97W tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,035
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,035
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Impala Inventory

Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala LTZ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles