  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala LS Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Impala
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,495
See Impala Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/493 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Torque216 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,495
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,495
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,495
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,495
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Seatyes
Bluetooth for Phone (Fleet)yes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,495
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3555 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length200.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Cyber Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Neutral, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,495
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,495
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Impala Inventory

Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles