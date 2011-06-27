  1. Home
Used 2007 Chevrolet Impala LT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,625
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,625
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,625
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,625
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,625
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3555 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length200.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Exterior Colors
  • Bordeaux Red
  • Precision Red
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Amber Bronze Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Neutral, leather
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,625
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/60R R tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,625
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
