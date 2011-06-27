Used 2005 Chevrolet Impala LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$25,460
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$25,460
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$25,460
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$25,460
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$25,460
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
$25,460
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$25,460
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
$25,460
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$25,460
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$25,460
premium clothyes
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
Rear Seats
$25,460
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$25,460
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3466 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length200 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
$25,460
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Sport Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
$25,460
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$25,460
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$25,460
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
