Used 2004 Chevrolet Impala SS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Impala
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272/442 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,595
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,595
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,595
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,595
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,595
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Front track62 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3606 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Length200 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Exterior Colors
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,595
P235/55R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
