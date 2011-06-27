Used 2002 Chevrolet Impala Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323/493 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room59 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room42.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track62 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.6 cu.ft.
Length200 in.
Curb weight3389 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width73 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearlcoat
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Sandrift Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
  • Regal Blue
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
