  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Impala
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Chevrolet Impala LS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Impala
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,345
See Impala Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,345
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,345
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289/476 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,345
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,345
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,345
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,345
remote trunk releaseyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,345
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,345
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,345
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,345
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room42.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,345
Height57.3 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Length200 in.
Width73 in.
Curb weight3466 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,345
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • White
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,345
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,345
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,345
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Impala Inventory

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Impala LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles