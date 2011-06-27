  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Impala LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/459.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
Measurements
Length200.0 in.
Curb weight3466 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.6 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Auburn Nightmist Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Regal Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Light Oak
