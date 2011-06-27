Used 2000 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

UNSTOPABLE!!!! joey47 , 07/30/2012 16 of 16 people found this review helpful bought my 2000 impala ls 3.8 with 75,000, car now has 243,000 i did not expect to still be driving it daily today with virtually no problems. rear strut plates at 210,000 one front wheel baring 175,000, most cars are in the junkyard by now!! HAHA!!!unlike some people i drive the car with the respect of knowing the more its beat on the more its worked on!!! so for oil changes cheep ass oil changed every 3k or so. never touched the trans fluid, last tires got 101,000 out of BUT rotated every 3k or so, goodyear viva 2. i have towed a 3500 lb boat (not very far) class 2 hitch, but very steep hill for short time. and not leaving 1st or 2nd gear, and not hitting the gas like an idiot!!!! Report Abuse

Long Lasting Suzette , 07/03/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We've owned our 2000 Impala since it was 8 miles old. Now at 291,000 miles, she's been the most reliable vehicle we've every owned. The transmission was rebuilt at 193,000 miles when 1st gear went out from 6 years of stop & go traffic. She's endured 5 car accidents and has kept me safe. We've proudly replaced the radiator, water pump, cv joints and power steering pump. All expected maintenance on a car with high mileage and with the ORIGINAL engine. We'll drive her till the wheels fall off. The Impala is a great car if you care enough to maintain it. Report Abuse

Great Car: The New Chevy Impala tclaus , 03/05/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love our Impala. It's a sporty, yet functional sedan, which is something we were looking for when we had children. Easy to care for and drives great. 4 adults plus a baby seat fit well. Would recommend it to anyone looking for an affordable, dependable car. Report Abuse

Bulletproof Car with 3.8L RickMiller , 10/25/2006 8 of 9 people found this review helpful i purchased this car with about 25k on it in march of 01'. I drive about 30k miles a year and really test cars. Normally i got a new car every year. With a well maintained 196,540 on my odometer i am pleased to say other than a new battery, oil, tires, and an air filter, the car has been problem free. My mechanic says the car looks perfect mechanically and should go another 200k. I average 28.5 mpg on the highway but have gotten over 31. Report Abuse