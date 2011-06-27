  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Impala SS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345.0/529.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room57.0 in.
Front shoulder room63.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.9 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room63.4 in.
Measurements
Length214.1 in.
Curb weight4218 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.4 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base115.9 in.
Width77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Teal Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
