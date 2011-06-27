  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Impala Limited
  4. Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Impala Limited
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,830
See Impala Limited Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,830
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,830
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/510 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,830
Torque262 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,830
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,830
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,830
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,830
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,830
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,830
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,830
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room57.2 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.6 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,830
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3555 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Length200.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,830
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,830
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,830
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,830
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Impala Limited Inventory

Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles