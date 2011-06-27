Chevrolet Hybrids for Sale Near Me
- $22,756Great Deal | $2,064 below market
Certified 2018 Chevrolet Volt Premier15,983 miles20 miles awayNo Accidents
Ourisman Chevrolet of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S5XJU133276
Stock: 123046A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $14,891Great Deal | $1,989 below market
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT37,498 miles10 miles awayNo Accidents
Pohanka Chevrolet - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S59HU196713
Stock: CP20109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $15,697Great Deal | $1,492 below market
Certified 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT33,632 miles17 miles awayNo Accidents
Bomnin Chevrolet Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S53HU197012
Stock: 197012A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $15,830Great Deal | $1,580 below market
Certified 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT36,279 miles20 miles awayNo Accidents
Ourisman Chevrolet of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S5XHU150267
Stock: 2815P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $10,995Great Deal | $773 below market
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Base72,357 miles17 miles awayNo Accidents
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
LOADED WITH VALUE! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid comes equipped with: AM/FM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCXCUEJ9AG215193
Stock: 5193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- $21,021Good Deal | $1,531 below market
Certified 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier15,545 miles20 miles awayNo Accidents
Ourisman Chevrolet of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RD6S58HU209684
Stock: 2821P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- Price Drop$16,967Fair Deal | $650 below market
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT18,466 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S57HU162005
Stock: SP1163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $16,378Good Deal | $801 below market
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT31,848 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S5XHU185486
Stock: SP1254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- Price Drop$16,259Good Deal | $1,182 below market
2016 Chevrolet Volt LT23,324 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S5XGU129269
Stock: SP1237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $16,787Good Deal | $918 below market
Certified 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT40,435 miles6 miles awayNo Accidents
Ted Britt Chevrolet - Sterling / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S59HU171133
Stock: P62341
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $15,500Good Deal | $977 below market
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT29,234 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT Summit White Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17' x 7' 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S58HU173391
Stock: 00008673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- $21,778
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT3,025 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RA6S56HU204430
Stock: SP1051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- $16,000Good Deal | $724 below market
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT29,039 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT Black Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S53HU212236
Stock: 00008660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $17,978Fair Deal
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT19,207 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S54HU191087
Stock: SP1200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $16,000Fair Deal | $375 below market
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT30,693 miles16 miles awayNo Accidents
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT Silver 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Wheels: 17' x 7' 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S51HU212736
Stock: 00008760
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Price Drop$10,995Good Deal | $211 below market
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Base85,125 miles17 miles awayNo Accidents
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
LOADED WITH VALUE! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid comes equipped with: AM/FM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GCXCUEJ0AG221948
Stock: 1948
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- $19,000Good Deal | $996 below market
2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier37,287 miles9 miles away
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RB6S57HU109288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$16,998Fair Deal
2017 Chevrolet Volt LT25,501 miles18 miles awayNo Accidents
CarMax Frederick - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Direct_drive
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1RC6S54HU123565
Stock: 19283620
Certified Pre-Owned: No