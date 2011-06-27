Chevrolet Hybrids for Sale

309 listings
  • $22,756Great Deal | $2,064 below market

    Certified 2018 Chevrolet Volt Premier

    15,983 miles
    20 miles away
    No Accidents

    Ourisman Chevrolet of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct_drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RD6S5XJU133276
    Stock: 123046A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-13-2020

  • $14,891Great Deal | $1,989 below market

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    37,498 miles
    10 miles away
    No Accidents

    Pohanka Chevrolet - Chantilly / Virginia

    Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RA6S59HU196713
    Stock: CP20109
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-17-2020

  • $15,697Great Deal | $1,492 below market

    Certified 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    33,632 miles
    17 miles away
    No Accidents

    Bomnin Chevrolet Manassas - Manassas / Virginia

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RC6S53HU197012
    Stock: 197012A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $15,830Great Deal | $1,580 below market

    Certified 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    36,279 miles
    20 miles away
    No Accidents

    Ourisman Chevrolet of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct_drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RC6S5XHU150267
    Stock: 2815P
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

  • $10,995Great Deal | $773 below market

    2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Base

    72,357 miles
    17 miles away
    No Accidents

    Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    LOADED WITH VALUE! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid comes equipped with: AM/FM

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GCXCUEJ9AG215193
    Stock: 5193
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-06-2020

  • $21,021Good Deal | $1,531 below market

    Certified 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier

    15,545 miles
    20 miles away
    No Accidents

    Ourisman Chevrolet of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct_drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RD6S58HU209684
    Stock: 2821P
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

  • Price Drop
    $16,967Fair Deal | $650 below market

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    18,466 miles
    16 miles away
    No Accidents

    Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RC6S57HU162005
    Stock: SP1163
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $16,378Good Deal | $801 below market

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    31,848 miles
    16 miles away
    No Accidents

    Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RC6S5XHU185486
    Stock: SP1254
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • Price Drop
    $16,259Good Deal | $1,182 below market

    2016 Chevrolet Volt LT

    23,324 miles
    16 miles away
    No Accidents

    Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct_drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RC6S5XGU129269
    Stock: SP1237
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $16,787Good Deal | $918 below market

    Certified 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    40,435 miles
    6 miles away
    No Accidents

    Ted Britt Chevrolet - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct_drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RA6S59HU171133
    Stock: P62341
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $15,500Good Deal | $977 below market

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    29,234 miles
    16 miles away
    No Accidents

    Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT Summit White Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17' x 7' 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RA6S58HU173391
    Stock: 00008673
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-11-2020

  • $21,778

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    3,025 miles
    16 miles away
    No Accidents

    Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RA6S56HU204430
    Stock: SP1051
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-29-2020

  • $16,000Good Deal | $724 below market

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    29,039 miles
    16 miles away
    No Accidents

    Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT Black Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Variably intermittent wipers. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct_drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RC6S53HU212236
    Stock: 00008660
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2020

  • $17,978Fair Deal

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    19,207 miles
    16 miles away
    No Accidents

    Jim McKay Chevrolet - Fairfax / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RC6S54HU191087
    Stock: SP1200
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2020

  • $16,000Fair Deal | $375 below market

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    30,693 miles
    16 miles away
    No Accidents

    Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia

    Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT Silver 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Wheels: 17' x 7' 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum. Recent Arrival! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RC6S51HU212736
    Stock: 00008760
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • Price Drop
    $10,995Good Deal | $211 below market

    2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid Base

    85,125 miles
    17 miles away
    No Accidents

    Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia

    Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    LOADED WITH VALUE! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid comes equipped with: AM/FM

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3GCXCUEJ0AG221948
    Stock: 1948
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-27-2020

  • $19,000Good Deal | $996 below market

    2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier

    37,287 miles
    9 miles away

    Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia

    Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt Premier with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RB6S57HU109288
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $16,998Fair Deal

    2017 Chevrolet Volt LT

    25,501 miles
    18 miles away
    No Accidents

    CarMax Frederick - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gaithersburg / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Volt LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Direct_drive
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    42 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1RC6S54HU123565
    Stock: 19283620
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

