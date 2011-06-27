Used 2011 Chevrolet HHR Wagon Consumer Reviews
It's Very Basically Alright
This car purchase occurred when my beloved Volvo wagon got totaled. I bought a Chrysler Pacifica because it was AWD. My wife drove a 2003 Cavalier that she, apparently, loved. I hated that thing -- it was low to the ground, had awful safety ratings, terrible reliability. She was carting around the kids and her mother on shopping trips almost daily in a cramped compact. I gave her the Pacifica because of the AWD (Northeast winters), the extreme level of comfort you can achieve with proper (frequent) maintenance, better safety rating and I took the Cavalier. I couldn't stand it and drove it to a dealership 2 months later. I bought a 2011 HHR in 2015. Yes, I realize that the HHR is a glorified Cobalt which is a "newer" Cavalier. There is nothing cool about this car if you're under 70. There is no resale value to this car. I cared that I was buying a 2011 Something with 55K in 2015 for under $10K that still carried a tiny slice of a GM warranty. -- The ride quality is "acceptable"... a little rough, but not annoying. Halfway decent pick-up. -- The ability to haul moderate sized items is "very good". You can put in a standard walk-behind lawnmower relatively easily with room for a child's car seat. -- The MPG is "alright"... 23 MPG, but it seems like I fill up rarely. -- The interior is "alright"... it's true, it's a pile of plastic inside, but it cleans easily. -- The instrumentation is "alright/very good"... the dash has a lot of info (shows MPG, 2 trip odometers, tire pressure, radiator temp, outdoor temp), but my button to change between categories can become unresponsive at times, telling me this isn't a strongly assembled system. Plus, I know that the outdoor temp is usually wrong. I take it with a grain of salt. Plus, this is an 1LT edition... but it lacks nearly ALL of the 1LT upgrades. I think I got one power seat out of the deal. -- The stock speakers are "acceptable"... slightly better than the old Cavalier. It has an AUX jack which is helpful alongside a CD player. -- It has, as of now, never needed repair.
2.4L Automatic Review
Don't let the funky retro styling fool you, this is a very practical vehicle. We are empty-nesters who seldom have more than two people in the vehicle but haul a lot of stuff around with our hobbies and this is just the ticket. We have a 2.4L Auto with the 1Lt package and it has plenty of features. The high seats are good for us older types, the short doors make entry/exit easy in tight spots and the rear view camera is definitely recommended. Drives well, plenty of power at highway speeds, and quiet.
HHR: Great Little Utility Vehicle
Own a 2009 2LT version. It does everything I wanted it to. I'd only change a few things: 1. install four wheel disc brakes instead of the "disc/drum" brake combination. 2. install the full roof rack instead of just half of it and expecting the buyer to purchase the other half as an aftermarket option. 3. upgrade the radio/cd player so its more robust. CD's keep sticking inside the player necessitating playing games to get them unstuck. 4. change the engine intake air filter housing design. The housing removal is a major pain when you want to change out filters.
GOOD ROOMY CAR!
Listen folks! My dad was a mechanic and he used to say one car is as good as the next, it is the driver who needs a tune up! This is a good roomy car, I fit my 8.5 foot kayak in the back, it extends ot 1.5 foot I use a bungee cord to hold the hatch down, I fit a 7' recumbent bicycle in it no problem. You could sleep in it if you had to. My hhr is 8 yrs old, the only thing I have had to change is front rotors and breaks, this is normal, the rear brakes look like new! 62k remember this car has a timing chain, not a belt it will last the life of the car if you dont beat on it. A timing belt will cost you $700.00 today. This car has power and it handles beautiful in the heavy rain and snow. New cars today are loaded with a bunch of junk you do not need and this junk you have to pay for. Also I chang my own oil, this is by far the easiest oil change I have ever done, most people don't even know how much oil their car holds or how much tire pressure should be in their tires and this is why they have problems! Take care of your car and it will take care of you!
My new 2011 2.4L 2LT HHR
I like this car. But Edmunds only lists the 2.2L engine with Man trans. I got the 2.4L with 4 spd auto. Interior is hard plastic, but leather seats are good. Mileage is 27 mpg avg. I downsized from a Mini Van. After purchase, started noticing so many HHRs out there. Rear view camera is valuable. I got 2LT pack, like the 17" wheels, seems very solid, lots of sound deadening material. Practical design, fold flat seats good. Windshield not very high, but got used to it quickly as did with steer by wire steering. All in all, I'd say give this a look. At least it doesn't look like all the rest of small suvs. Lots of aftermarket stuff to add on.
