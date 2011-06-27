Used 2010 Chevrolet HHR SS Consumer Reviews
Chevy building good cars again.
A solid, tight car/truckette. Handling better than my MiniCooper S except for turning radius but then that should be obvious. My fuel mileage hovers around 28/29 mpg while my little truckette is faster than most V-8s I owned nothing but Chevy's until I was 35 years old. Then strayed for 20 years. Back again with this great little truck. Love retro and this vehicle is true to that while being very reliable.
One of the Best Vehicles I've Ever Owned
I ordered a 2010 HHR SS with the AA5 (no rear quarter windows), sound system, performance package. I am blown away by the performance. It'll do 150 mph. I've had it up to 118, and it wasn't even breathing hard. It handles "as if on rails." Seats are very comfortable, even on long trips, and I make many of those. It has enough space for all my equipment. Sound system is good, not great. I would install a custom stereo system on my next vehicle. The factory tires are wearing like iron. But the best feature of all is the mileage - I'm averaging 28.5 mpg. All in all, it is almost the perfect vehicle.
Cool car/truck
I just purchased a 2010 left over automatic SS/HHR. List price $27,975. Bought the truck for $20,260. The dealer had the SS left over in his inventory from 2010 and wanted to get rid of the truck. I only have 3000 miles on the SS, but so far it is a kick to drive. I added the stage 1 turbo booster kit which is a $690 dealer installed option. The booster kit kicks up the performance to 290 hp, 330 pounds of torque. This little guy screams and will keep up with my G-35 infinity. The ride is great, and handles well. You know the HHR is what it is - an inexpensive fun ride. If you are looking for big hauler buy a big truck - this is just a fun ride netting me an average of 27 MPG. So far so good
Is it a Wagon, or SUV?
Instant acceleration even with the automatic. SS seats are very comfortable, with an excellent Pioneer sound system!This year they moved the turbo gauge to the middle of the top of the dashboard which use to be a storage compartment for the Super Sport line. Very easy ingress and egress.
The buggy that could
Traded in my Ford Flex for the HHR SS and I am very happy with it. I went for the SS due to the power and handling package but ended up putting on the Turbo Upgrade and WOW. The HHR handles likes a sports car, gets really good mpg, has plenty of passing power and is very comfortable to drive. The bluetooth wireless is every bit as good as Ford Sync but their radio quality is not the greatest. Overall the HHR SS is the best model in its class out of the ones I had driven including Mazda and Mitsubishi.
