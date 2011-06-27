  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet HHR
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR Panel SS Features & Specs

More about the 2009 HHR
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,135
See HHR Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,135
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,135
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/464 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,135
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,135
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,135
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,135
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,135
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,135
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,135
premium clothyes
sport front seatsyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room50.1 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,135
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3280 lbs.
Gross weight4244 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place63.1 cu.ft.
Length176.5 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height62.5 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,135
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Blue Flash Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Gray, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Red, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,135
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/45R18 91V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,135
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,135
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See HHR Inventory

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR Panel SS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles