Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR Panel LS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352/512 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V rear and 12V and 110V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room50.1 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3155 lbs.
Gross weight4173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place63.1 cu.ft.
Length176.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height63.1 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat
  • Blue Flash Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P215/55R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
