  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet HHR
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet HHR
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Chevrolet HHR LT Features & Specs

More about the 2006 HHR
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,325
See HHR Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$16,325
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$16,325
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/453.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$16,325
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$16,325
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,325
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,325
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$16,325
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$16,325
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,325
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.5 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room50.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$16,325
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$16,325
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3155 lbs.
Gross weight4173 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Length176.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height63.1 in.
EPA interior volume63.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Width69.1 in.
Rear track58.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$16,325
Exterior Colors
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Daytona Blue Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Sunburst Orange II Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Light Gray , cloth
  • Ebony/Light Gray , leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Gray, cloth
  • Cashmere, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$16,325
P215/55R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$16,325
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$16,325
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See HHR Inventory

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet HHR LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles