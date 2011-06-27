Used 2006 Chevrolet HHR Consumer Reviews
What A Trip It's Been
Second car ever, lots of ups and downs. Lots of little things, my electrical problems alone have been a total nightmare, the $2K price tag for the AC repairs, the extra-expensive profile tires, the fact that you can't replace ANYthing easily... but I'm trying not to complain here, and here's why. Overall, I bought it used with 36k miles, 5 years later I just passed 265,000! Eaten probably $5,000 in various repairs, and I never did get around to fixing that AC. But it fits my family of 4, strollers and luggage, and I still marvel driving around on FL roads and watching it get 38 MPG. Oh, and the stock stereo has killer bass! Quarter million miles on the original trans & still going!
Easy To Drive
At first, when I saw this car, I wasn't happy with the design but when I test drove it at the dealership, I was sold. The turning radius is wonderful, It parks easilly, is fun to drive, and is roomy for even short or tall people.
2006, HHR LT
I just bought my HHR in March of 2012, and I love it! I get great gas mileage! A full tank will last me a month! I'm 17, and will be going off to college, soon- and this will be GREAT. It had 90,000 miles on it when I bought it- and expect it to last long! They are great cars, and very reliable!
15 Months After Purchase
I rated this car highly when I first bought it but after 15 months of ownership, the honeymoon is over. The build quality of this vehicle is horrid. I have been a loyal buyer of domestic cars and my last two purchases from GM (both 2006 vehicles) are dogs. The HHR has been in the shop for a myriad of problems from front brake rotors, electrical issues, wiper problems, injector replacement, pulling, among others. The metal is paper thin and susceptable to dents. It is a fun car to drive when the check engine light is not on (which is about 50% of the time). My dealership has been great but I can not say the same for the engineers that built this piece of junk.
Water Problems
I too was having problems with standing water in the floorboards. Easy fix.....the sunroof has 2 drain tubes that run down thru the door post, we blew these hoses out (full of nasty black debris). Once they were cleared out I have not had 1 problem with water again. I am so happy with my car. This car gets great gas mileage and performs great. So happy we figured out the problem.
Sponsored cars related to the HHR
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet HHR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
- 2020 Camaro
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro