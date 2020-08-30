Chevrolet Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me

939 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 939 listings
  • 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Silver
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $17,214

    Est. Loan: $305/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in White
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $43,854

    Est. Loan: $616/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Light Blue
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $44,249

    Est. Loan: $624/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Black
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $43,854

    Est. Loan: $618/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Silver
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $17,214

    Est. Loan: $305/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in White
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $17,514

    Est. Loan: $310/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Gray
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $43,854

    Est. Loan: $617/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Gray
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $38,364

    Est. Loan: $525/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Dark Red
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $44,249

    Est. Loan: $783/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in White
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $43,854

    Est. Loan: $616/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Black
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $38,364

    Est. Loan: $525/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in White
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $17,214

    Est. Loan: $305/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Silver
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $17,214

    Est. Loan: $305/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in White
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $38,364

    Est. Loan: $524/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT in Purple
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $17,095

    Est. Loan: $304/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Gray
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $43,854

    Est. Loan: $617/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier in Gray
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $43,854

    Est. Loan: $617/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in White
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away
    Great Deal

    $39,909

    Est. Loan: $552/mo
Showing 1 - 18 out of 939 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Hatchback
Filtering by
Chevrolet
Hatchback
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to