Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland

Located 16 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Silver Ice Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT FWD CVT 1.4L DOHC30/38 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! The New Vehicle Internet Sale Price includes rebates, incentives and dealer discounts; customers may not qualify for all incentives; freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chevrolet in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

33 Combined MPG ( 30 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KL8CD6SA8LC456978

Stock: 201438

Listed since: 04-22-2020