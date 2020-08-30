Chevrolet Hatchbacks for Sale Near Me
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Silver Ice Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT FWD CVT 1.4L DOHC30/38 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! The New Vehicle Internet Sale Price includes rebates, incentives and dealer discounts; customers may not qualify for all incentives; freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chevrolet in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA8LC456978
Stock: 201438
Listed since: 04-22-2020
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S01L4128561
Stock: 201794
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- Great Deal
$44,249Est. Loan: $624/mo
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S09L4129067
Stock: 201816
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- Great Deal
$43,854Est. Loan: $618/mo
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S07L4134168
Stock: 201962
Listed since: 08-24-2020
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Silver Ice Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT FWD CVT 1.4L DOHC30/38 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! The New Vehicle Internet Sale Price includes rebates, incentives and dealer discounts; customers may not qualify for all incentives; freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chevrolet in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA5LC456162
Stock: 201433
Listed since: 04-17-2020
- Great Deal
$17,514Est. Loan: $310/mo
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Summit White 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT FWD CVT 1.4L DOHCRecent Arrival! 30/38 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! The New Vehicle Internet Sale Price includes rebates, incentives and dealer discounts; customers may not qualify for all incentives; freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chevrolet in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA1LC464114
Stock: 201531
Listed since: 06-17-2020
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S03L4135060
Stock: 201995
Listed since: 08-27-2020
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FY6S06L4128431
Stock: 201767
Listed since: 07-28-2020
$44,249Est. Loan: $783/mo
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S02L4134157
Stock: 202002
Listed since: 08-28-2020
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S07L4128502
Stock: 201818
Listed since: 07-30-2020
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FY6S0XL4134068
Stock: 201959
Listed since: 08-24-2020
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Summit White 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT FWD CVT 1.4L DOHC30/38 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! The New Vehicle Internet Sale Price includes rebates, incentives and dealer discounts; customers may not qualify for all incentives; freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chevrolet in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA8LC459492
Stock: 201501
Listed since: 06-03-2020
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Silver Ice Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT FWD CVT 1.4L DOHC30/38 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! The New Vehicle Internet Sale Price includes rebates, incentives and dealer discounts; customers may not qualify for all incentives; freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chevrolet in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA1LC465523
Stock: 201478
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- Great Deal
$38,364Est. Loan: $524/mo
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FY6S02L4134615
Stock: 201974
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Great Deal
$17,095Est. Loan: $304/mo
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Passion Fruit Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT FWD CVT 1.4L DOHC30/38 City/Highway MPGCheck out our customer reviews and see why your friends and neighbors choose Criswell - We're Driven by You! The New Vehicle Internet Sale Price includes rebates, incentives and dealer discounts; customers may not qualify for all incentives; freight, sales tax, tag fees and a $500 processing charge are additional. All prices, specifications, and availability are subject to change without notice. Pictures may be for illustrative purposes only; offers not valid on prior sales. Please contact Criswell Chevrolet in Gaithersburg, MD for complete details and the most current information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Spark 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CD6SA0LC441374
Stock: 200853
Listed since: 01-20-2020
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S03L4128559
Stock: 201820
Listed since: 07-30-2020
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FZ6S06L4134243
Stock: 201961
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Great Deal
$39,909Est. Loan: $552/mo
Criswell Chevrolet - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price includes: $8500 - Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 08/31/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FY6S06L4129191
Stock: 201801
Listed since: 07-30-2020