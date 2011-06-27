  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 Features & Specs

Overview
$35,810
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$35,810
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$35,810
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$35,810
Torque298 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$35,810
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
$35,810
Cold Climate Packageyes
Cold Climate Package w/Dieselyes
Smokers Packageyes
Base Equipment Groupyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$35,810
2 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
$35,810
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
rear view camerayes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$35,810
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
$35,810
Bluetooth for Phoneyes
Remote Keyless Entryyes
Vinyl Visorsyes
Auxiliary Lightingyes
Auxiliary Rear Heateryes
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
Carpet Floor Coveringyes
Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/Navigationyes
Auxiliary Heat Generatoryes
Power Windows Deleteyes
AM/FM Stereo w/USB Portyes
6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjusteryes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player/Satellite Radioyes
Deluxe Consoleyes
Custom Cloth Front Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Air Conditioningyes
6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjusteryes
Outside Temperature Displayyes
Instrumentation
$35,810
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$35,810
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
$35,810
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room65.6 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
$35,810
Electric Rear Window Defoggeryes
Rear Park Assistyes
Passenger-Side Sliding Dooryes
Molded Assist Stepsyes
Dual-Note High and Low Hornyes
Black Heated Outside Power-Adjustable Manual Folding Mirrorsyes
Front License Plate Mountyes
Front and Rear Chrome Bumpersyes
Chrome Center Cap Wheel Trimyes
Electric Exterior Mirrorsyes
Trailer Wiringyes
16" Painted White Wheelsyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
Body-Colored Rear Halo Trimyes
Antenna Kityes
Measurements
$35,810
Maximum cargo capacity216.2 cu.ft.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9400 lbs.
Curb weight6012 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place92.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height83.7 in.
Maximum payload3566 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Colors
$35,810
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Black
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Kinetic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
$35,810
LT245/75R E tiresyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
$35,810
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
$35,810
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
