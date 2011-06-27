  1. Home
Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,505
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque373 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower324 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle54.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Cold Climate Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Paratransit Packageyes
Base Equipment Groupyes
Preferred Equipment Groupyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Power and Light Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Front and rear air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Bluetooth for Phoneyes
Remote Keyless Entryyes
6-Way Power Driver's Seatyes
Carpet Floor Coveringyes
15-Passenger Seatingyes
Custom Cloth Reclining Front High-Back Bucket Seatsyes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
6-Way Power Front Passenger Seatyes
Power Door Locksyes
Deluxe Consoleyes
Power Windows and Door Locks w/Lock-out Protectionyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Outside Temperature Displayyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room65.6 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room68.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Chrome Bumpersyes
Sliding Passenger-Side Dooryes
Chrome Wheel Center Capsyes
Trailer Wiringyes
Body-Colored Rear Trim Haloyes
Painted White Wheelsyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
Heated Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
Antenna Equipmentyes
Dual-Note Hornyes
Heated Power Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicatorsyes
Measurements
Front track68.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity252.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight6406 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place127.2 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3142 lbs.
Length244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity9300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height82.8 in.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, vinyl
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
