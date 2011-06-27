Used 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating12
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque373 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower323 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle49.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Cold Climate Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Power and Light Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Base Equipment Groupyes
Auxiliary Lightingyes
8-Passenger Seatingyes
Auxiliary Rear Heateryes
6-Way Power Driver's Seatyes
Carpet Floor Coveringyes
Custom Cloth Reclining Front Bucket Seatsyes
Preferred Equipment Groupyes
6-Way Power Front Passenger Seatyes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
Vinyl Sunshadeyes
Power Door Locksyes
Deluxe Consoleyes
Rear Air Conditioningyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Power Windows and Door Locksyes
Outside Temperature Displayyes
AM/FM Radio w/6-Disc In-dash CD-Changeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Graystone Metallic Paintyes
Sandstone Metallic Paintyes
Dark Blue Metallic Paintyes
Chrome Bumpersyes
Sliding Passenger Side Dooryes
Sheer Silver Metallic Paintyes
Body-Colored Rear Trimyes
Trailering Equipmentyes
Dark Green Metallic Paintyes
Trailer Wiringyes
Chrome Wheel Center Capsyes
Painted White Wheelsyes
Heated Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
Heated Power Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicatorsyes
Dual Note Hornyes
Measurements
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity217.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight6009 lbs.
Gross weight9600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place204.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3591 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Victory Red
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
