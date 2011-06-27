  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Express
  5. Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Van
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Express
5(0%)4(50%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Expresses for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,551 - $5,127
Used Express for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love it, but try to find a parking spot.

Jennifer, 12/18/2005
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I love my 2006 Chevy Express! My only complaint is that I can hardly ever find a parking spot for it. It's very long, and seems much wider than my other cars have ever been. (Suburbans)

Report Abuse

2006 Chevy Express

a66cuda, 03/20/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought the van due to the fact that we out grew our Grand Caravan, and we love the fact that we can tow anything that we want. I have only owned it three months, and I love the room, and power it has.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Expresses for sale

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles