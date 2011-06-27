Used 2003 Chevrolet Express 1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/558 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room66.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity267.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5258 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place222.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1942 lbs.
Length224.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity6400 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height81.6 in.
Wheel base135.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Sandalwood Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Berry Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
P235/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
