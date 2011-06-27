Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$814
|$1,609
|$2,007
|Clean
|$744
|$1,471
|$1,842
|Average
|$604
|$1,195
|$1,514
|Rough
|$465
|$919
|$1,185
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Express G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,242
|$4,221
|$5,205
|Clean
|$2,050
|$3,859
|$4,779
|Average
|$1,665
|$3,135
|$3,927
|Rough
|$1,280
|$2,411
|$3,075
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$880
|$1,611
|$1,975
|Clean
|$805
|$1,473
|$1,813
|Average
|$654
|$1,197
|$1,490
|Rough
|$503
|$921
|$1,166
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$755
|$1,544
|$1,939
|Clean
|$690
|$1,412
|$1,780
|Average
|$561
|$1,147
|$1,463
|Rough
|$431
|$882
|$1,145
Estimated values
1996 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$925
|$1,860
|$2,327
|Clean
|$846
|$1,700
|$2,137
|Average
|$687
|$1,381
|$1,756
|Rough
|$528
|$1,062
|$1,375