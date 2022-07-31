2022 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.3 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5,200 rpm
|Torque
|298 lb-ft @ 3,900 rpm
|Valves
|12
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (OHV)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|10,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|3,060 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|244.1 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|79.3 in.
|Height
|84.3 in.
|Wheelbase
|155.2 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|283.6 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|283.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|Curb weight
|5,483 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|10,000 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|3,060 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8,600 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|68.9 in.
|Front hip room
|65.5 in.
|Vinyl
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|4-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Safety
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|2 total speakers
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted steel wheels
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|LT245/75R16 tires
|yes
|Fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|6.6L V8 Engine
|+$1,695
|Heavy-Duty 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
|+$0
|High Idle Switch
|+$200
|220 Amp Alternator
|+$150
|Remote Vehicle Starter System
|+$300
|Wiring Junction Block Equipment Accessory
|+$80
|Radiator Grille Cover
|+$80
|770 Cold-Cranking Amps Primary Battery w/Isolated 770 Cold Cranking Amps 2nd Battery
|+$225
|Engine Block Heater
|+$100
|Heavy Duty Battery
|+$60
|Duramax 2.8L 4-Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine
|+$3,995
|Heavy Duty Locking Rear Differential
|+$325
|150-Amp Alternator
|+$75
|Packages
|Communications Package
|+$2,880
|Safety Package
|+$3,105
|Paratransit Package
|yes
|Enhanced Convenience Package
|+$3,055
|Cold Climate Package w/Diesel
|+$975
|Full-Body Window Package
|+$315
|Cold Climate Package
|+$100
|Express Crew Van Package
|+$1,965
|Safety & Security Options
|Forward Collision Alert
|+$295
|Rear Park Assist
|+$295
|Side Blind Zone Alert
|+$395
|Interior Options
|Driver Only Front High Back Bucket Seat
|-$340
|Vinyl Sun Visors
|+$10
|Interior Door Trim Panel Delete
|-$95
|Bluetooth for Phone
|+$50
|OnStar Delete
|+$0
|AM/FM Stereo w/USB Port
|+$150
|Remote Keyless Entry
|+$175
|Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
|+$185
|Outside Temperature Display
|+$10
|Radio Provisions Only (Fleet)
|+$0
|Electric Rear Window Defogger
|+$155
|Engine Cover Console
|+$20
|Custom Cloth Front Bucket Seats
|+$70
|6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster
|+$275
|Front Black Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering
|+$0
|Spray-In Cargo Liner
|+$995
|Driver Convenience Package
|+$395
|Rear Floor Covering Delete
|-$90
|Rear Air Conditioning
|+$785
|Brake Warning Indicator
|+$65
|Auxiliary Lighting
|+$85
|Cruise Control
|+$250
|Auxiliary Heat Generator
|+$875
|6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster
|+$275
|Exterior Options
|Spare Tire Delete
|-$175
|Chrome Center Cap Wheel Trim
|+$60
|Keyless Entry Control Module
|+$175
|White Painted Wheel Finish
|+$25
|Solar-Ray Deep Tinted Windows
|+$440
|Chrome Front and Rear Bumpers w/Step-Pad
|+$160
|Trailering Provisions
|+$80
|Heavy Duty Trailering Equipment
|+$280
|Chrome Appearance Package
|+$355
|Antenna Equipment
|+$50
|High and Low Dual-Note Horn
|+$15
|Molded Assist Steps
|+$590
|Glass Swing-Out Rear Side Door and Rear Door Window
|+$160
|Sliding Passenger-Side Door
|+$195
|Rear Doors Glass
|+$60
|Rear/Side Cargo Door Glass w/Rear Passenger Side Quarter Window
|+$145
|Rear/Side Cargo Doors Glass
|+$130
|Glass Swing-Out Rear Cargo Door Windows
|+$80
