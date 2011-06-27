Used 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2011 Express Cargo
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)341.0/527.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle54.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
stability controlyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Cold Climate Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Power Packageyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyes
Fixed Glass Full-Body Window Packageyes
Paratransit Mobility Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Driver Seat Onlyyes
Auxiliary Rear Heateryes
Radio Provisions Deleteyes
AM/FM Radioyes
Power Door Locksyes
Rear Floor Covering Deleteyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
Brake Warning Indicatoryes
AM/FM Radio w/CD Playeryes
Outside Temperature Displayyes
Power Windows and Door Locksyes
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Bluetooth for Phoneyes
Remote Keyless Entryyes
Auxiliary Lightingyes
6-Way Power Driver's Seatyes
Trim Panel Deleteyes
Tilt-Steering Wheel and Cruise Controlyes
OnStaryes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheelyes
Vinyl Sunshadeyes
Deluxe Consoleyes
Custom Cloth Front Bucket Seatsyes
Rear Air Conditioningyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room65.5 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Spare Tire Deleteyes
Body-Colored Rear Trim Haloyes
Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glassyes
Dual-Note Hornyes
Sliding Passenger-Side Cargo Dooryes
Fixed Glass on Rear Doorsyes
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Door Windowsyes
Front and Rear Chrome Bumpersyes
Swing-Out Rear Side Door and Rear Door Window Glassyes
Trailer Wiringyes
Chrome Wheel Center Capsyes
Heavy Duty Trailering Equipmentyes
Painted White Wheelsyes
Heated Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
Antenna Equipmentyes
Fixed Glass on Rear Doors and Side Cargo Doorsyes
Heated Power Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicatorsyes
Fixed Glass on Rear Doors and Right Sideyes
Measurements
Front track67.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity313.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5539 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place284.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3009 lbs.
Length244.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height82.0 in.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.
Rear track67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Graystone Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Sheer Silver Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pewter, premium cloth
  • Medium Pewter, vinyl
  • Neutral, premium cloth
  • Neutral, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
